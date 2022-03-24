Russian invasion of Ukraine kills 128 children, injures over 170 - PGO

As of the morning of March 24, as a result of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, 128 children were killed and more than 172 were injured, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Thursday.

"As of the morning of March 24, 2022, a total of 128 children were killed, more than 172 were injured. The children were affected the most in Kyiv - 64, Kharkiv - 43, Donetsk - 43, Chernihiv - 32, Mykolaiv - 24, the city of Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr - 15 , Kherson - 15 and Sumy - 14 regions," the report says.

It clarifies that as a result of bombing and shelling of the invaders in Ukraine, 566 educational institutions were damaged, 73 of which were completely destroyed.

"Among educational institutions, more than 230 schools and 155 kindergartens were damaged and destroyed.

They add that more than 40 institutions for children have also been destroyed, including medical, art schools, sports facilities, and libraries.

"These data are not final, given the lack of the possibility of inspecting the places of shelling in places where active hostilities are taking place and in the temporarily occupied territories," the Prosecutor General's Office said.