War in Ukraine
Russian occupants fired "Neutron Source" nuclear facility in Kharkiv - SNRI

Today, the nuclear facility "Source of Neutrons" once again came under fire.

This was reported on Facebook by the State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine,  Сensor.NEТ  reports.

"It is impossible to assess the extent of the damage because of the hostilities, which do not stop in the area where the nuclear facility is located.

We draw attention to the fact that the nuclear facility "Neutron Source", like any other nuclear facility, is not suitable for operation under conditions of military operations. Continued bombing and/or firing of the facility could lead to severe radiation consequences and pollution of nearby territories," the statement says.

