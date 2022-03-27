Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Terrorist Defense defeated the party of occupiers' equipment in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

A batch of equipment of the Russian occupiers was destroyed in the Kharkiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine from the Land Forces of the Armed Forces and the Territorial Defense continue to defeat Russian invaders in Kharkiv region. The enemy suffers losses and flees in panic, throwing equipment. Together we will win!" it is said in the message.











