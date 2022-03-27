Total losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war - about 16.6 thousand people, 121 aircraft, 127 helicopters, 582 tanks, and 1,664 armored vehicles

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of March 27, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to 16,600 people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 27.03 are approximate:

personnel - 16,600 people,

tanks - 582 units,

armored combat vehicles - 1664 units,

artillery systems - 294 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 93 units,

air defense systems - 52 units,

aircraft - 121 units,

helicopters - 127 units,

automotive equipment - 1144 units,

ships / boats - 7 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 73,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 56.

Special equipment - 21.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

"The data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the General Staff said.