Azov revealed details of liberation of Vilhivka in Kharkiv region

Serhiii Velichko, commander of the Azov military unit in Kharkiv, posted online details of the operation to liberate the village of Vilhivka near Kharkiv.

This informs Censor.NЕТ.

The video shows how various military units, including Azov, cooperate. In particular, drones were actively used during the operation for reconnaissance and observation of enemy infantry movements. Grenade launchers and armored vehicles were also involved.

Ukrainian heroes managed not only to dislodge the Russian invaders from the village, but also to destroy the equipment and personnel of the enemy (70 occupants) and to capture about 30 Russians.

In general, on March 25, during the counterattack, in addition to Vilhivka, Ukrainian forces also liberated Mala Rohan.

Read more: During liberation of Mala Rohan by Armed Forces of Ukraine Russian commanders left wounded and tried to run away

On March 27, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military-Civil Administration, Oleh Synegubov, reported that the village of Husarovka in Balakliia district had been released from the occupants. About 100 occupants and 60 pieces of equipment were destroyed.