Ukrainian forces shoot down enemy missile over Odesa region

On the night into March 28, air defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down an enemy missile over Odesa region.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa Regional Military Administration, wrote on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Here are the details. Minus an enemy missile over Odesa region. The enemy goes to hell," Bratchuk wrote.

The spokesman separately thanked the Ukrainian Air Command South.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops have been shelling and destroying key infrastructure facilities, conducting massive shelling of residential areas of Ukrainian cities and villages using artillery, multiple rocket launchers and ballistic missiles.