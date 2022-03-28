Lviv paratroopers shot down another enemy missile. PHOTO

Yesterday, on March 27, in the Mykolaiv area by air defence unit of 80 separate landing and assault brigades of DShV ZSU the Russian cruise missile was brought down.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Command of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense unit 80 accurately aimed and shot down a cruise missile fired by the Russians against the civilian population of Ukraine.











"Minus one enemy cruise missile. Our soldiers of anti-aircraft missile units, as always, at altitude. Together we will win! Glory to DShV! Glory to Ukraine!", - say the officers of the air defense units.

