A chat-bot was created to search people who disappeared during war

A chat-bot "Find Relatives" was created in Ukraine. It helps in searching for those with whom contact was lost during the war, no matter where they are now.

This was reported by the Ministry of Community and Territory Development, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Now more than 3 million Ukrainians have crossed the border, and another 13 million have changed their place of residence, and this evacuation process continues. Consequently, the registration in the chat-bot of the maximum number of people will allow to find relatives quickly in case of loss of contacts", - is stated in the message.

Information about the location of the chatbot provides only after confirming the agreement of the wanted person.

The link to the chatbot is here. Instructions for use are here.