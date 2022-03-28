Massive cyber-attack on Ukrtelecom neutralized - State Special Communications Service

Massive cyber-attack on Ukrtelecom neutralized

This was informed by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"At the moment, the massive cyberattack on Ukrtelecom has been neutralized. Service provision is being restored," said Yuriy Shchygol, head of the State Special Communications Service.

It is noted that a major hostile cyberattack was launched today against Ukrtelecom's IT infrastructure. To preserve the network infrastructure and to continue providing services to the AFU, other military formations and users of critical infrastructure, Ukrtelecom temporarily limited the provision of services to the majority of private users and business clients.

Specialists of the State Special Communications Service immediately reacted to the situation, due to what the attack was repulsed.

