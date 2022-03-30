Occupiers are sending forces from Abkhazia and South Ossetia to Ukraine, - General Staff

In total, the invaders sent to Ukraine about 2,000 troops from the occupied territories of Georgia.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to the data, units of the 4th (Tskhinvali district, South Ossetia) and 7th (Abkhazia) military bases, which are part of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, have been transferred to the territory of Ukraine.

"Three battalion tactical groups with a total number of up to 1,200 Russian and Ossetian servicemen were formed and sent to Ukraine from the 4th Military Base. Two battalion tactical groups of about 800 people were formed from the units of the 7th Military Base," said the General Staff.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhia and Kherson region, the enemy robs locals and detains government officials and pro-Ukrainian activists. And also has military equipment between residential buildings, puts checkpoints.

The enemy plans to hold another mobilization in the occupied Luhansk region on April 1.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to have problems with staffing units. Thus, servicemen of the 26th Panzer Regiment of the 47th Panzer Division, who signed contracts after they participated in the war with Ukraine, began to submit reports requesting to terminate the contract and send them to a permanent location for further service, "- it is said in the message.

The groups of the combined forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas have repulsed four attacks by the Russian occupiers over the past 24 hours.

"Our soldiers destroyed 7 tanks, 7 armored units, 2 units of vehicles, and an anti-tank gun," the General Staff said.