IAEA Director General Grossi visited South Ukrainian NPP. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has arrived in Ukraine. Today, March 30, he visited the South Ukrainian NPP.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on Twitter by IAEA Director Rafael Mariano Grossi.

I am at the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant to meet with government officials and staff to discuss issues of technical assistance for the safety of the country's nuclear facilities. It is important to be there to provide effective support to Ukraine in these extremely difficult times. This will help prevent the danger of a nuclear accident, which could have serious consequences for the health of the population and the environment in Ukraine and abroad, " said Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The IAEA Director General also personally thanked the staff of the South Ukrainian NPP for their endurance and resilience during these extremely difficult times.

"The personnel of all nuclear facilities in Ukraine deserve full respect and admiration for the fact that the facilities operate in a safe manner in times of conflict," he said.

