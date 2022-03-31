Sappers work in communities of Sumy region, liberated from occupiers, clearing of sabotage reconnaissance groups proceeds, - Zhyvytskyi

The night in Sumy passed quietly, there were several air alarms during the day. In the communities of the Sumy region that is liberated from the occupiers, work is underway to restore livelihoods, including demining of buildings and territory.

According to Censor.NET with reference to TSN, gas stations, shops and public transport continue to resume in Sumy, which suffered from enemy shelling.

On March 30, the utility company "Elektroavtotrans" resumed operation of the trolleybus route № 7 and the bus route № 59A. From March 31, the bus on route № 64A "Center - Dobrovilny" will run once an hour on the line.

On March 30, two boys were born in the city maternity hospital.

The head of the regional military administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, said that as of March 31, Russian troops still remained in the Konotop community. All other districts of the Sumy region were liberated from the occupiers.

At the same time, Zhyvytskyi said that the communities of the region that were under occupation are returning to life, and restoration work is underway. In particular, the railways are working to restore the connection, the section from Kharkiv to Trostyanets has already been demined and launched. Demining of the Trostyanets-Boromlya-Sumy section continues.

"The activity of the section between Kharkiv and the city of Trostyanets has been resumed. Sappers work proceeds on the section of Trostyanets - Boromlya - Sumy and then Sumy - Bilopillya. In the near future, when we are convinced of safety, when we are convinced that these areas are protected, because sabotage groups can work, then we will launch a railway service for delivery of goods, humanitarian aid, and passenger services", Zhyvytskyi said.

Demining of the territory and buildings where the occupiers mined fields and even a cemetery is also underway in Trostyanets. Mobile communications have already been restored in Trostyanets and Boromlya, and work is underway to restore the Internet. The issuance of humanitarian aid continues.

Trostyanets Mayor Yuriy Bova said that about 10,000 citizens had already left and as many remained. They need food and medicine because their supplies have run out in 30 days, and some families are even starving.

"After the occupation and fighting in Trostyanets, there is no living space left. 90% of the city is without heating, electricity, and water. Every day the bodies of the dead or tortured are found in the city." says Yuri Bova.

According to locals, the occupiers shot people in the streets, took away housing and food. After the liberation of the city, the body of a tortured man was found in one of the garages. And this is not the only case in the city.