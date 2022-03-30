Trostyanets before and after arrival of "Russian world": the mayor showed consequences of occupants` invasion. PHOTOS

The mayor of Trostyanets, Yurii Bova, showed how the city looked before the Russian invasion.

He published these photos in Facebook, Censor.NЕТ reports.

"TROSTYANETS - before and after the arrival of the 'Russian world' We will never forget this for Russians!!!" - the message states.

