Trostyanets before and after arrival of "Russian world": the mayor showed consequences of occupants` invasion. PHOTOS
The mayor of Trostyanets, Yurii Bova, showed how the city looked before the Russian invasion.
He published these photos in Facebook, Censor.NЕТ reports.
"TROSTYANETS - before and after the arrival of the 'Russian world' We will never forget this for Russians!!!" - the message states.
