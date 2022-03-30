ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4289 visitors online
News Photo War
15 647 27

Trostyanets before and after arrival of "Russian world": the mayor showed consequences of occupants` invasion. PHOTOS

The mayor of Trostyanets, Yurii Bova, showed how the city looked before the Russian invasion.

He published these photos in Facebook, Censor.NЕТ reports.

"TROSTYANETS - before and after the arrival of the 'Russian world' We will never forget this for Russians!!!" - the message states.

See more: During occupation of Trostyanets, Russians brutally abused and killed civilian - Prosecutor General's Office. PHOTO

Trostyanets before and after arrival of Russian world: the mayor showed consequences of occupants` invasion 01
Trostyanets before and after arrival of Russian world: the mayor showed consequences of occupants` invasion 02
Trostyanets before and after arrival of Russian world: the mayor showed consequences of occupants` invasion 03
Trostyanets before and after arrival of Russian world: the mayor showed consequences of occupants` invasion 04
Trostyanets before and after arrival of Russian world: the mayor showed consequences of occupants` invasion 05
Trostyanets before and after arrival of Russian world: the mayor showed consequences of occupants` invasion 06
Trostyanets before and after arrival of Russian world: the mayor showed consequences of occupants` invasion 07
Trostyanets before and after arrival of Russian world: the mayor showed consequences of occupants` invasion 08
Trostyanets before and after arrival of Russian world: the mayor showed consequences of occupants` invasion 09

Author: 

Sumska region (1110) Trostyanets (13)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 