Occupiers withdrew 20% of their units from Kyiv - Military Administration

Russian troops have not reached the goal of capturing Kyiv and cannot conduct an offensive in all directions at the same time.

This was reported in the Telegram by the Military Administration of Kyiv, Censor.NЕТ reports.

"The enemy has not achieved its objective in any direction, cannot conduct an offensive in all directions simultaneously, about 20% of its units have been withdrawn from the capital," the report said.

At the same time, the occupiers continue rocket attacks on our troops' positions and Kyiv's infrastructure. Therefore, the danger to the local population remains

"Utility workers, transport workers, rescuers and medics continue their work. The military administration continues to help with the evacuation of the population," said the head of the military administration Mykola Zhyrnov.

Read more: It is not necessary to reduce defense of Kyiv though enemy withdraws troops from area and Chernihiv region, - Ministry of Defense