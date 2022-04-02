ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12411 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
18 699 79

Ukraine won't surrender its territory to Russia, - Zelenskyi

зеленський

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine won't surrender its territory to Russia

As reported by Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with the American channel Fox News

"We don't trade our territory. The issue of territorial integrity and sovereignty is not discussed," Zelenskyi said.

Read more: Operational information as of 6:00 on April 2 on Russian invasion - General Staff

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6301) Russia (11631)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 