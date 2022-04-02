Ukraine won't surrender its territory to Russia, - Zelenskyi
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine won't surrender its territory to Russia
As reported by Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with the American channel Fox News
"We don't trade our territory. The issue of territorial integrity and sovereignty is not discussed," Zelenskyi said.
