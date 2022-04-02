ENG
Zelensky and Putin are "highly possible" to meet in Turkey - Arakhamia

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Russian President Putin are highly probable to hold a meeting in Turkey.

This was stated in the broadcast of TV marathon by the head of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations with Russia, David Arakhamia, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We have the task now ... to prepare a possible meeting of the presidents. Mr. Erdogan called both us and Putin yesterday. Supposedly he also confirmed for his part that they are ready to organize a meeting in the near future. We are waiting for the date. We do not know the date, the place, but we think that the place is very likely to be in Istanbul or Ankara, in Turkey," he said.

