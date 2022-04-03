ENG
Russian occupiers want to capture Donbas and south of Ukraine, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Russia has reserves to increase pressure in eastern Ukraine.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not release the invaders without a fight. They inflict fire damage. They destroy everyone they can reach. We are strengthening our defenses in the east and in Donbas. We are aware that the enemy has reserves to increase pressure in the east.

What is the purpose of Russian troops? They want to capture both Donbas and the south of Ukraine. What is our goal? Protect us, our freedom, our land and our people. Do everything for protection, "Zelensky said.

