Great Britain wants to arm Ukraine to protect Odessa, - Times

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson wants to thwart Putin's plans for the south of Ukraine and send the Armed Forces the weapons necessary for the effective defense of Odesa.

According to Censor.NETThe Times informs.

London insists on arming Ukraine with anti-ship missiles to repel Russian ships.

The same weapon will protect coastal cities from shelling from the sea.

In a conversation with ministers, Johnson expressed a desire to purchase anti-ship missiles and provide them to the Armed Forces of Ukraine to prevent the Russian offensive.

