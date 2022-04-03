Occupiers fired at Kryvyi Rih from "Smerch" - Vilkul

The head of the Kryvyi Rih Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, stated that the city had been shelled by the Russian occupiers.

As reported by Censor.NET, he told about it on his Telegram channel.

"For the first time, the occupiers fired on civilian targets in the perimeter of Kryvyi Rih, in the Ingulets district. Orcs fired from the "Smerch", a cluster munition banned by the Geneva Convention. There were no casualties", the statement said.

The head of the city military administration pointed out that the banned cluster munitions used by the occupiers could explode within 40 hours, and called for extreme caution.

"If you see small silver cylinders 5 by 2-2, 5 centimeters on the ground, do not touch them, go immediately and call 101 or 102. Today, such charges killed a father and son who did not listen to the recommendations and brought these charges home, where they and exploded", Vilkul said.

