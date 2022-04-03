Poland is open to deployment of American nuclear weapons - Kaczynski

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslav Kaczynski said that Warsaw was open to the deployment of US nuclear weapons on its territory. But the initiative must come from Washington.

This was stated by the politician in an interview with a German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Censor.NET informs with reference to DW.

"If the Americans asked us to keep US nuclear weapons in Poland, we would be open to it. It would significantly strengthen Moscow's deterrence," he said.

According to him, such an issue does not exist at the moment, "but this may change soon." He also stressed that the initiative should come from the Americans.

