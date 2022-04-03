ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15207 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
26 113 72
war (19644) rape (49) Russia (9590) Melinda Simmons (16) war crimes (644)

Rape is weapon of Russians - British Ambassador Simmons

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

зґвалтування

Soldiers of the Russian army raped women in front of their children and girls in front of their families.

The British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons wrote about this on Twitter, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Rape is an instrument of war. Although we do not yet know the full extent of its use in Ukraine, it is already clear that it was part of Russia's arsenal.
Women were raped in front of their children, girls in front of their families, as a deliberate act of subjugation. Rape is a war crime, "Simmons wrote.

Read more: Kuleba called on mission of International Criminal Court to come to Bucha to gather evidence: Russia is worse than ISIS, death toll has already gone into hundreds

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 