Ukraine needs three things - weapons, weapons, and once again weapons - Duda

Photos from Bucha show that it isn't necessary to seek a compromise with the aggressor at any cost - now Ukraine needs a lot of weapons.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on Twitter by Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"Criminals must be called criminals, brought to justice, and convicted. Photos from Bucha prove the fallacy of the belief that a compromise must be sought at all costs. In fact, the defenders of Ukraine, first of all, need three things: weapons, weapons, and weapons again," Duda wrote.

