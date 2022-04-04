ENG
RIA Novosti published article "What Russia should do with Ukraine" with outspoken calls for "de-Ukrainization" and destruction of our national consciousness.SCREENSHOT

An article entitled "What Russia Should Do with Ukraine" was published on the Russian state website RIA Novosti.

Journalist Denys Kazanskyi drew attention to this on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET.

The need for ethnocide is openly defended here. It is no longer a question of "denazification" but of "de-Ukrainization". That Ukrainians need to be forced to renounce their nationality, language, and culture through mass repression. The Russian state has simply openly turned to the rhetoric of Nazi criminals. The whole nation is declared wrong, and the need to destroy Ukrainians and Ukrainian statehood is promoted.

And after such articles, they are still trying to justify Bucha, claiming that they didn't commit war crimes there.
So, look, they publish calls for genocide of Ukrainians on state websites!

