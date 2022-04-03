"Russia is worse than ISIS" - Kuleba about atrocities of occupants in Bucha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba notes that Russia is worse in its crimes than the Islamic State fighters in the Middle East.

This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN.

"Nothing can compare to what we saw from Bucha. I am personally trying to prepare myself for the pictures and videos that will appear from Mariupol when we fire him. They will probably be even more devastating," the Minister noted.

"What we saw in Bucha makes one fact clear: Russia is worse than ISIS in its atrocities, its crimes, the scale of those crimes and the brutality of the Russian army's behavior in Ukraine. I don't know where these soldiers studied, what kind of values they profess, if any, because it's inexpressible," Kuleba added.

According to the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, work has already begun to prosecute all those who committed these crimes.

"We know the numbers of the military units that were stationed in Bucha and other villages and towns in the Kyiv region. It may take time, but we will work for ourselves, but together with our partners and the International Criminal Court to bring everyone to justice. We are not only talking about the perpetrators of these crimes, but also their commanders and political leadership. The whole chain of command needs to be established," he concluded.

