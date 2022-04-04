Our troops are pushing back occupiers in Kherson region, enemy is preparing attack on Severodonetsk and in direction of Sloviansk - operational information as of 12.00 on April 4

Forty days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue. The enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against our state.

As noted, the enemy command, to prepare for an offensive operation in eastern Ukraine, is deploying elements of operational construction of the offensive group and increasing the management system. The occupying forces are regrouping and trying to improve the tactical situation in some areas in southern Ukraine. The formation and relocation of additional units of the Russian Federation to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine continue.

In the Volyn direction, the situation has not changed, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, with forces of up to four battalion tactical groups, continue to perform tasks to cover the border.

In the Polissya direction, there is a high probability of missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure by enemy planes operating from Belarusian airfields.

"There is a movement of units of the Eastern Military District and airborne troops from the territory of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation. The movement of weapons, military equipment, and personnel is carried out by rail and air.

According to available information, some units of the 35th All-Military Army (Belogorsk) and the 36th All-Military Army (Ulan-Ude) of the Eastern Military District are located in the settlements of Rechitsa and Yampol (Gomel region of Belarus), the General Staff said.

In the northern direction, the enemy completed the withdrawal of units from the Central Military District to the Kursk region and began their further movement.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to blockade Kharkiv, carry out artillery shelling of the city, and regroup troops. Strengthens the air cover of important objects in the area of ​​the city of Belgorod and areas of concentration of troops in the Kharkiv direction.

"To clarify the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy is conducting reconnaissance in the area of ​​Barvinkove with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and is also trying to rebuild the bridge over the Seversky Donets River near the city of Izyum. Near the settlement of Brazhkivka, with the help of a tank company tactical group, the enemy conducted reconnaissance in battle, had no success, and retreated to the previously occupied frontiers," the statement reads.





There is still a high probability of air and missile strikes on civilian targets in Kharkiv, and preparations are underway for an offensive in the direction of Sloviansk.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated in the areas of the settlements of Rubizhne, Popasna, preparation for the offensive on Severodonetsk, and also gaining full control over the city of Mariupol. On it today the enemy struck 8 airstrikes, and street fights proceed. Ukrainian defenders are defending the city.

At the same time, the enemy completes the regrouping and replacement of units that have lost offensive capabilities to resume active offensive operations.

In the South Bug direction, our troops are pushing back the occupiers in the Kherson region. The enemy carried out air reconnaissance around Nikolaev with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

"In the Black Sea and Azov operational zones, the activities of the enemy ship group in the Black Sea are reduced due to difficult weather conditions (storm up to 4 points). The rest of the enemy naval performs tasks in certain areas, "the General Staff concluded.