The occupiers fired at Mykolaiv again on April 4.

It was reported on Telegram of the Mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych, Censor.NET informs.

"Cluster-warhead projectileagain. Stay away from windows," he wrote.

Senkevich promised to provide all the information later. He urged citizens not to publish photos and videos of the shelling, so as not to help the enemy.

