Occupiers kidnapped head of Bekhterska UTC Buryak in Kherson region

Mikhaylo Buryak, the head of the Bekhterska United Territorial Community of the Skadovsk district of the Kherson region, was kidnapped by the occupants and it is unknown where he is now

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this was stated in Facebook  by Yurii Sobolevsky, first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council.

"We received information that today at 10:30 a.m. in Zhelezniy Port (the village of Bekhterska UTC) the occupants kidnapped the head of Bekhterska community Buryak Mikhaylo Ivanovich. Now his location is unknown," Sobolevsky wrote.

