Situation in regions - reports of regional military administrations

In the Donetsk region, Russian invaders continue intense shelling of Avdiivka, New-York, Marinka from Gradov, tanks, and artillery.

This is stated in the summary of regional military administrations on the situation in the regions of Ukraine as of 8:00, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

In the Donetsk region, there are numerous damages to private houses, and damage to industrial infrastructure. Today, at about 3 am, a "heavy object" arrived in Kramatorsk, the details of which are being clarified. The extent of the destruction and data on the wounded and dead are being established.

In the Chernihiv region, air alarm were announced several times at night, there were no shelling or destruction. The delivery of humanitarian aid to the settlements of the Chernihiv region liberated from the enemy continues. The connection with Kyiv has started working.

In the Kyiv region, the night was relatively calm, the defense forces continue to clear the territory and demining the liberated territories.

Several air alarms were heard in the Dnipropetrovsk region. At night, the Ukrainian air defense shot down two missiles. The wreckage caused a fire in one of the villages of Synelnykiv district. No one was injured. As of this morning, the situation in the region is calm.

In the Kherson region - constant explosions. Around 5 am, strong explosions were heard, and information about the destruction and casualties is currently being clarified. Most settlements in the Kherson region remain in a difficult situation due to enemy actions, lack of medicines and food, and in some areas - water supply and communications. In cooperation with the Dnipropetrovsk region, the vital activity of settlements in the north of the Kherson region, the territories of which have been liberated from Russian troops, is being restored.





As a result of yesterday's enemy attack of the cluster-warhead projectile of Mykolaiv 10 people were lost, among them one child, 61 people are wounded. At night in the territory of the Mykolaiv area air alarm. Rescue work in the building of the regional state administration has been completed (36 people died, 33 were injured).





At night, Russian troops chaotically shelled residential areas of Kharkiv. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy fired on Dergachi, Barvinkove, and Chuguiv. Two people died in Chuhuiv. Evacuation of the population is carried out in Barvinkovo ​​and Lozova. The battles are being fought in the Izium direction.

In the Luhansk region, the Russians don't stop trying to capture Rubizhne and Popasna. The situation is difficult. Rescuers and ambulance doctors cannot reach some districts of Popasna and Rubizhne. The shelling is very heavy, and street fighting continues. In Rubizhne, the dead are buried in the yards. It is currently not possible to gather information about the victims of the fighting.





In the Rivne region, two enemy targets were shot down by air defense forces at night.

The night passed relatively calmly in Volyn region, Zakarpattia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Zaporizhia, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Cherkasy and Poltava regions.