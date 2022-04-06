National Police opened "hot line" for relatives of killed Russains

The line operates around the clock. Operators are ready to provide the necessary advice and clarification on the burial procedure.

The head of the National Police Ihor Klimenko reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

Hotline number 0 894 201 867

"Currently, police are working around the clock in the settlements liberated from Russian troops to search for and identify the dead civilians. The bodies of victims of Russia's military aggression are being sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death." in the message.

Klimenko called on citizens to use the announced telephone line for its intended purpose. For all other questions, contact the police numbers in your area. The list of phones can be found here https://cutt.ly/KFr3q8G