Verkhovna Rada wants to change geographical names associated with Russia

A bill on decolonization of toponyms and streamlining the use of geographical names in Ukraine was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. It is planned to change the geographical names that symbolize Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the website of Parliament.

The draft law №7253 "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine" On Geographical Names "on Decolonization of Toponymy and Regulation of the Use of Geographical Names in Settlements of Ukraine" was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on April 5. The document has already been sent to the relevant committee.

MPs propose to ban the naming of geographical objects that glorify, perpetuate, promote, symbolize the occupying power, its landmarks, monuments, historical and cultural sites, cities, dates, events, figures. The document also forbids naming settlements and other geographical objects in honor of the totalitarian and Soviet regimes.

The explanatory note states that the adoption of the bill will ensure:

reducing Russia's influence on Ukraine's domestic policy and worldview;

create preconditions for the impossibility of agitation and propaganda activities of persons hostile to Ukraine;

accelerate the de-Sovietization and de-Russification of the country, help strengthen the spirit and morals of the Ukrainian nation.

We will remind, the Verkhovna Rada on April 1 passed the bill which fixes the status of Russia as the aggressor country.