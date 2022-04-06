In Pskov province, about 60 servicemen refused to go to war in Ukraine, - media

"Pskov Gubernia" with reference to the relevant sources confirms that about 60 military men from Pskov refused to go to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is reported in the "Mediazone" with reference to sources in the network.

"After the first days of the war the troops were first withdrawn to the territory of the Republic of Belarus, and then returned to the place of deployment in Pskov. Now most of them are dismissed, but some are threatened with criminal cases as well," the newspaper writes.

The Russian media earlier reported at least four cases when the military refused to follow orders, including the so-called "Kuban National Guardsmen," soldiers from South Ossetia, OMON fighters from Khakasia, and Marines.

