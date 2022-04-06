ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10932 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
18 225 54

Western officials admit that Putin may try to seize Kyiv again, despite change in strategy - CNN

київ

It cannot be said that the recent change in Russia's strategy in the war against Ukraine means that Putin has given up trying to seize Kyiv, US and Western officials say.

According to Censor.NET, this was written by CNN.

Read more: EU is stockpiling equipment and drugs against chemical and nuclear incidents

According to a senior defense official, Putin's long-term goals are unclear, but US and European officials told CNN that a re-invasion of the Kyiv region is still possible.

"We expect that to protect any territory it captures in the east, Russia has the potential to expand its power projection and presence even deeper into Ukraine, beyond Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts," said Jake Sullivan, a U.S. national security adviser.

According to Sullivan, the United States expects Russia to continue to launch air and missile strikes throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Lviv.

"Russia's goal, after all, is to weaken Ukraine as much as possible," he said.

Watch more: Trenches in Chernobyl zone dug by occupiers. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8877) Kyyiv (2029) CNN (45) Sullivan Jake (98)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 