EU is stockpiling equipment and drugs against chemical and nuclear incidents

The European Commission said on Wednesday it had launched a stockpile operation to strengthen its protection against chemical, nuclear and biological incidents amid the war in Ukraine.

The EU will increase its stockpile of protective equipment, decontamination products, drugs and vaccines that could be useful in the event of chemical, nuclear or biological incidents, the European Commission said.

"We are taking concrete steps to increase Europe's preparedness in the face of potential threats," said EU Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic.

The EU creates two separate reserves: one for protective equipment, medicines and vaccines against so-called chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats; and a second for decontamination materials to be used to disinfect people, infrastructure, buildings or vehicles.

The EU has already begun using existing reserves to help Ukrainians affected by possible nuclear exposure following fighting near nuclear power plants following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Almost 3 million iodine tablets have already been delivered to Ukraine through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism with the help of France and Spain.