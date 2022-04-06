ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12830 visitors online
News Video War
26 580 52

Trenches in Chernobyl zone dug by occupiers. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers captured the fortifications of the Russian occupiers in the Chernobyl zone.

The video made with the help of the UAV was published on his page on the social network by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov

Watch more: "This was one of turning points in battle for Kyiv": village of Moshchun. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) Chornobyl Power Plant (71) Yurii Butusov (1207)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 