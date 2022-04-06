Trenches in Chernobyl zone dug by occupiers. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers captured the fortifications of the Russian occupiers in the Chernobyl zone.
The video made with the help of the UAV was published on his page on the social network by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov.
