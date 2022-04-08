ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
9958 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
303 190 114
war (19644) Kramatorsk (206) shoot out (8541) Ukrzaliznytsya (105) Donetsk region (1795)

Rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station: more than 30 dead and more than 100 wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS 18+

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

This morning the troops of the Russian Federation struck with the Iskander on the Kramatorsk railway station.

According to operative data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the rocket attack on the Kramatorsk railway station.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"This is a deliberate blow to the passenger infrastructure of the railway and the residents of Kramatorsk," the statement said.

Rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station: more than 30 dead and more than 100 wounded 01
Rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station: more than 30 dead and more than 100 wounded 02

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 