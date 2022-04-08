Sumienergo workers explode on anti-tank mine in Trostyanets: one killed, two in critical condition
Electricians of the Trostyanets operational brigade "Sumienergo" exploded on an anti-tank mine, one died, and two were in critical condition in hospital.
"On April 7, electricians of the Trostyanets operational brigade" Sumioblenergo "exploded on an anti-tank mine. One was killed and two were seriously injured," the statement said.
It is reported that the tragedy happened after the specialists inspected the damaged power line at the Trostyanets polling station.
It is noted that the victims were provided with the necessary medical care, they are in hospital, and their condition is assessed by doctors as stable and severe.
