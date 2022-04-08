About 700 people died during war in Chernihiv, - Mayor Atroshenko

As a result of Russian aggression in Chernihiv, about 700 people died.

The mayor of Chernihiv Vladislav Atroshenko reported about it, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"About 700 people died during the war in Chernihiv, both military and civilian," Atroshenko said.

He noted that among the 70 bodies killed were still unidentified, they could not be identified. The names of the others are known.

The mayor also noted that de jure about 40 people are missing. But they are likely to be considered dead, as many of them were last seen near buildings and cars destroyed by the enemy.

Artoshenko estimates that between 80,000 and 95,000 people remain in the city. Before the start of hostilities on February 24, there were between 285,000 and 290,000 people in Chernihiv.