During April 8, 6,665 people were evacuated - Vereshchuk

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories Iryna Vereshchuk reported on the results of the humanitarian corridors on April 8, 2022. During this day 6,665 people were evacuated.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram of Vereshchuk.

From Mariupol and Berdyansk 5158 people traveled to Zaporizhzhya in their own vehicles and buses to be evacuated. Of them: 1,614 were Mariupol residents; 3,544 were residents of towns in the Zaporizhzhia region (Polohy, Vasylivka, Berdyansk, Tokmak, Melitopol Energodar, Orikhiv, Gulyaypole).

In Melitopol, the occupation troops have been keeping 8 evacuation buses seized for 24 hours. We are negotiating so that these buses can be returned so that the evacuation of local residents can be carried out according to the agreements.

The convoy of buses, which were sent from Zaporizhzhia to Berdyansk in the morning, continues along the route.

Today it was possible to evacuate 1,507 people from the towns of Lisichansk, Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Kreminna and the settlement of Hirske in the Luhansk region.

Read more: Ten humanitarian corridors are planned for April 8, - Vereshchuk