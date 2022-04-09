Ukraine imposed complete embargo on trade with Russia

The Ukrainian government at a session on Saturday approved a complete trade embargo on trade with Russia, which began a full-scale war against Ukraine in February.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by Еconomic Truth with reference to representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

"A trade embargo has been imposed against the Russian Federation. Import of goods from the Russian Federation into the customs territory of Ukraine is prohibited", - he wrote.

In addition, at a session on Saturday, the government denounced the agreement between Ukraine and Belarus on cooperation in science and technology.

As recalled, on the last day before the start of the invasion, Ukraine extended the ban on trade in a number of goods with the Russian Federation for a year. Such a ban has been in force in Ukraine since 2015.

Among the goods banned for import were meat, fish, some dairy products and coffee, tea, sweets, alcohol and cigarettes, medicines, fertilizers, industrial goods, vehicles, and paper products.