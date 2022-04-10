ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9024 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 521 12

Ukraine has identified 500 suspects in commission of war crimes, - Venediktov

венедіктова

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova said that Ukraine had identified 500 suspected war criminals. She added that there were at least 5,600 cases of alleged war crimes.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

However, Venediktov called Russian President Vladimir Putin "the main war criminal of the 21st century," and explained that he has some immunity from prosecution because of his position.

Read more: New mass graves are found in Kyiv region

Author: 

Russian Army (8914) Venedyktova (54) war crimes (801)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 