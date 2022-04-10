Ukraine has identified 500 suspects in commission of war crimes, - Venediktov

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova said that Ukraine had identified 500 suspected war criminals. She added that there were at least 5,600 cases of alleged war crimes.

However, Venediktov called Russian President Vladimir Putin "the main war criminal of the 21st century," and explained that he has some immunity from prosecution because of his position.

