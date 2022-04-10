New mass graves are found in Kyiv region

A mass grave with civilians was found in Buzova near Bucha. Between the villages of Myla and Mriya in the Kyiv region, a place of mass shooting was found - there the occupiers killed passengers and drivers of about 10 cars.

This was announced on the air of the national telethon by the head of the Dmitrov community Taras Didych, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Lb.ua.

"There are 14 villages in the community, some of which were under occupation. Now we are coming back to life, but we had our hot spots during the occupation, many civilians died. This is the Kyiv-Zhytomyr highway, especially between the village of Myla and the village of Mriya, where about a dozen cars with people were shot. Also near the gas station in Buzova, we found two hundred more civilians in the pit today. There were facts of shooting when a person was killed by a direct hit to the apartment, "he said.

There are also those who witnessed Russian war crimes and survived.

"Our resident of Dmytrivka was driving, an infantry fighting vehicle shot his car, and they fired and waited for the car to catch fire… He managed to crawl out of it, get to the clinic…The bullet was taken out, and after that, he came to work three days later, worked on an excavator, restored water supply in the village, "Didich said.