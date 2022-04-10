Entire Russian policy towards Ukraine has been wrong for decades - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that for decades Russia had placed erroneous bets in support of complete losers who were supposedly considered "future heroes of Ukrainian-Russian friendship."

He stated this in video message, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"They are afraid to admit that the entire Russian policy toward Ukraine for decades has been wrong and has only destroyed everything that Russia has had in relations with Ukraine since the previous times.

They are afraid to admit that for decades they have placed wrong bets and spent enormous resources in support of complete lowlifes, about whom they thought they were the future heroes of Ukrainian-Russian friendship. And these lowlifes were only good at one thing - getting money out of Russia into their own pockets.

In order not to admit mistakes, they made new mistakes. They deprived themselves of any political tools and, unwilling to give up unrealistic ambitions, they started this war," the President noted.

