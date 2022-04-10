Nothing will help Russian cowardice, - Zelensky. VIDEO
When people don't have the courage to admit their mistakes, to apologize, to adapt to reality, to learn, they turn into monsters. And when the world ignores this, the monsters decide that the world must adapt to them. Ukraine will stop all this.
This was stated in video message of President Volodymyr Zelensky, informs Censor.NЕТ.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password