Nothing will help Russian cowardice, - Zelensky. VIDEO

When people don't have the courage to admit their mistakes, to apologize, to adapt to reality, to learn, they turn into monsters. And when the world ignores this, the monsters decide that the world must adapt to them. Ukraine will stop all this.

This was stated in video message of President Volodymyr Zelensky, informs Censor.NЕТ.

