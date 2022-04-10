If we were in NATO, there would be no war - Zelensky

Russia's current war against Ukraine might not exist, or it could have turned out differently if Ukraine had been a member of NATO.

"If we were in NATO, this war would not have happened or it would have unfolded differently. We would have had a shoulder of close neighbors, powerful neighbors, we could have fought together. I am sure, in principle, that there would be no war after all. if we were in NATO, "the head of state said.

He stressed that the weapons that Ukraine receives from other countries are still insufficient, and for some types of equipment and weapons it is too late.

In particular, if we talk about Mariupol, where Ukraine has already lost thousands of people.

"This is still not enough," Zelensky stressed.

According to the head of state, he sees 100% support from some countries, and some European leaders have already changed their positions.

"But you see the price of these changes ... Why couldn't it be before?" he said.

