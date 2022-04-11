West could have prevented Russia's aggression, - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the West could have prevented the Russian attack on Ukraine, but for a long time flirted with Putin.

He told about it in an interview with American TV channel CBS, Censor.NET informs.

"Could the West have prevented this? I think there is a high percentage that they could have done it. I think Putin may not have heard me. But he could not have heard the United States, Britain or the Western world. The West has not been "united". They (in the West) are principled people who defend common values, but first of all they think about the political situation inside the country, and only then about what is happening outside," Zelensky said.

According to the Ukrainian president, "they could have put a lot of pressure on Putin, and he was forced to hear them."

At the same time, Zelensky said that he has no legal claims against the leaders of NATO countries, but in general, in his opinion, they are responsible.

"When you can close the sky .... Yes, it's scary that the third world war will start. It's scary, I understand that. I can't put pressure on them every day because everyone is afraid of war. But the world is responsible," the president shared. .

"I saw the leaders of small countries with big hearts. Not everyone flirted with Putin. But there is always someone who has something to lose. Little Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia are countries with big hearts. Choices and difficulties are always in countries where big business is - Germany, France, Italy, Portugal, where great interests, high turnover, long historical relations, cultural ties, many people who emigrated with the capital of the Russian Empire, left with their families to Europe. That is why the influence there is great, "he said, noting that not all of these countries tried not to spoil relations with Russia.

"Nobody wants to get out of the comfort zone. And to fight Putin by supporting Ukraine, is to get out of the comfort zone. Political, financial and even risk your career, because war can start. Financial crisis, people may not forgive," he said.

At the same time, he said, "there are fewer and fewer of these people."

"The war in Ukraine, which separated our families, united us as a nation and united the West," the head of state concluded.