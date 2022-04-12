Occupiers fired on old mill in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko

Last night in the Dnepropetrovsk area there was one air alarm and one attack. The Russians hit the old mill.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznychenko on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, we have one night alarm and one arrival. In the Synelnykiv district, an old mill was hit. People were not injured.

Next to us in the Kherson region, our military is firing on orcs, so in our border villages a little loud. Our armed forces are working. Don't worry," the statement said.

Reznychenko called on everyone to go to work, "because supporting the economy during the war is also a front."

Read more: Information on chemical weapons in Mariupol is being checked