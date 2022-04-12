New rules for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Poland has approved in the legislation new rules for the stay of Ukrainians fleeing the war. Those who entered without a passport must obtain a temporary ID card.

New rules for refugees from Ukraine have been introduced into legislation. It is noted that all those who entered Ukraine from February 24, 2022 can legally stay in Poland for up to 18 months. But those who arrived without a passport must obtain a temporary ID card and register with the local administration.

Also, those Ukrainians who were in Poland before February 24 on a visa, and whose legal stay expires, may remain in the country until the end of 2022, but will not be allowed to re-enter. It does not apply to those Ukrainians who had a real visa-free regime, they have to make a card.

Citizens of Ukraine have the right to work in Poland officially.

Other conditions for Ukrainians under temporary protection have not changed.

