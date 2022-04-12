In Ukraine, 1 million people registered as internally displaced persons - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that already 1 million people in Ukraine have registered as newly internally displaced persons.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"We support internally displaced people. One million people have already officially registered," Shmyhal said in his speech on Tuesday evening.

The Premier also noted that the authorities continue to distribute free food packages in frontline towns.

"The state buys products mainly from Ukrainian producers in order to load them with orders. For most items we purchased from 30 to 80% of everything we need", - said the Prime Minister.

In addition, Shmyhal said that more than 5 thousand employers have already applied for explanations about receiving compensation for employment of displaced persons.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers has allocated first billion hryvnias to restore liberated territories from Russian troops - Shmyhal