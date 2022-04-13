Actions of Russian Federation in Mariupol fall under definition of "genocide", - Denysova

The actions of the Russian army against the people of Mariupol fall under the definition of "genocide".

The ombudsman noted this in Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The ombudsman noted that today, according to preliminary data of the Donetsk region administration, 20 to 22 thousand people have died in Mariupol.

She also recalled that on the night of April 11, the invaders dropped a charge of an unknown chemical on the city, injuring three people. The wind spread chemical vapors through the city and its environs, and residents of the villages of Sartana and Talakivka began to complain of a sharp deterioration in health - an unusual taste in the mouth and other signs of chemical poisoning.

"In order to clean the streets of the bodies of dead civilians, the racists brought 13 mobile crematoria to Mariupol. The occupiers are trying to identify all potential witnesses of the atrocities through filtration camps and destroy them.

In order to "filter" as many of our citizens as possible, campaign leaflets are published on social networks advertising emigration to the Russian Far East," Denysova said.

According to her, people who agree to resettlement are promised 170 thousand rubles "lifting", 8500 rubles of social benefits in the absence of income, "housing certificate" for 600 thousand rubles and a Far Eastern mortgage up to 2% per annum.

The ombudsman noted that the regions of the Far East are depressed due to extremely low living standards and difficult climate, and by deporting Ukrainian citizens to these territories, the aggressor country plans to "fill" settlements and force them to work in inhumane conditions. Similar methods were used in Stalin's time, the commissioner said.

Such actions of the Russian Federation fall under the definition of "genocide" in accordance with the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and Article 6 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. mission established by the OSCE participating States in accordance with the Moscow Mechanism, to take into account these facts of committing a crime of genocide and human rights violations in Ukraine," Denysova said.

Russia's aggression has reportedly caused one of the biggest humanitarian catastrophes in Mariupol.

Mariupol, now blocked by Russian invaders, now has more than 100,000 civilians.

Soldiers of the Azov Regiment continue to defend Mariupol.