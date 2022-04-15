"It's ours shooting": SSU has received evidence that Russia itself fired on village in Bryansk region. AUDIO

The Russian Federation itself shelled the village of Klimovo in the Bryansk region, although it blamed Ukraine.

This is confirmed by recent interceptions of telephone conversations of the occupiers, which are at the disposal of the Security Service of Ukraine

, аs reported by Censor.NET

"It's our people who are shooting," the Russian invader, who is now in the Donetsk region, explains to his wife.

To her question, "why do that?" answers simply: "So it is necessary. They do it so that supposedly Ukrainians provoke. So they hit the target"

It is obvious that the Kremlin is indifferent not only to its military but also to civilian Russians, who also suffered from the shelling of Russian troops.

"The same shit happened in the Chechen war. Apartments were blown up in Moscow as if terrorists did it. Actually, it is the FSB. It’s just that now they (Ukraine. – Ed.) couldn’t shoot from such a distance to Klimovo," the occupant adds.

He says that after that he decided to write a refusal to continue participating in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.